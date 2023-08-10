Open Menu

Court Terminates Imran Khan's Bail Petition In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 07:45 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday terminated the interim bail petition of PTI chairman Imran Khan due to non-pursuance in Al-Qadir Trust case connected with a scam worth Rs190 million

However, the court disposed of the pre-arrest bail case of Bushra Bibi after the NAB officials stated that no arrest warrants had been issued against her.

The AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict against the bail petitions of former prime minister and his wife.

On the query of the judge, the NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi informed the court that no arrest warrants had been issued against Bushra Bibi.

Her lawyer, Khawaja Haris said that the inquiry into the case had been converted into investigation.

Intizar Panjutha Advocate prayed to the court to pass an order refraining the arrest of his client in future in the said case.

Khawaja Haris prayed to the court to extend the interim bail of Imran Khan and grant him exemption from appearance as he was in jail.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi said that the defence could file the exemption from appearance request for one day.

The court earlier reserved the judgment on the bail petition of the two accused and later terminated the bail petition of Imran Khan. However, the bail case of Bushra Bibi was disposed of after the statement of NAB.

