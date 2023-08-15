Court terminates interim bails of PTI chairman

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday terminated the interim bails of PTI Chairman in three cases registered under anti-terrorism law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday terminated the interim bails of PTI Chairman in three cases registered under anti-terrorism law.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain announced the verdict against the pre-arrest bail petitions of PTI chairman.

The court dismissed the petitions due to none pursuance and none appearance.

The Khanna Police Station had registered two cases of terrorism while Barakahu Police Station registered one case against the PTI chairman.