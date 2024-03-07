Open Menu

Court Terminates Order For Declaring Gandapur As Absconder

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM

A District and Session Court on Thursday terminated a judgment of lower court for declaring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as absconder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A District and Session Court on Thursday terminated a judgment of lower court for declaring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as absconder.

District and Session Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the appeal of Gandapur against the verdict of lower court.

Petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to grant exemption from appearance to Ali Amin due to official engagements, which was accepted by the judge.

The court stated that summon notices were not implemented due to which it couldn’t be received by the petitioner.

It said that the court was abolishing the action of under section 87 and 88. It instructed the petitioner to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The court remanded back the case to the trial court and adjourned hearing till March 14. It may be mentioned here that Bharakau Police Station has registered a case against Ali Amin Gandapur for recovery of liquor.

The judicial magistrate has declared the petitioner as absconder after his repeated disappearances.

