UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Testifies Another Witness Against Zardari In Toshakhan Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Court testifies another witness against Zardari in Toshakhan case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday testified another witness in toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani and others.

During the hearing, the court noted that Zardari's lawyer Farouk H. Naek was not available this day for cross examination of witness. The court asked the prosecution to record the statement of another witness.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that the statements of our nine witnesses had been recorded and 2 of them had been cross-examined yet.

NAB prosecutor said that our witness Tahir Gulshan was present in court to this judge recorded the statement of NAB witness. The hearing of the case then adjourned till January 21.

Meanwhile, the AC-I adjourned hearing till January 27, in a graft reference against former finance minister pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Gulshan January Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

25 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

26 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

32 minutes ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

18 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

18 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.