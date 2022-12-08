UrduPoint.com

Court Testifies ECP's Official In Toshakhana Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Court testifies ECP's official in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A local court here on Thursday recorded statement of Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) deputy director finance in toshakhana case against PTI's chief Imran Khan.

District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the toshakhana case against former prime minister.

At the outset of hearing, ECP's Deputy Director Musadiq Anwar adopted the stance that his department had asked the PTI leader to submit the banking statements. The documents comprising 31 pages had been submitted in ECP's record, he added.

He further submitted the copies of Imran Khan's nomination papers comprising 59 pages to the court.

The counsel for Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha argued that his client wanted to become party in this case to this the court said that only one complainant would remain in this case.

However, the petitioner could become a witness in the case.

The court said that it would hear the arguments and view evidence of the prosecution on next hearing. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till December 12.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan December Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

51 minutes ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

51 minutes ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

55 minutes ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

58 minutes ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.