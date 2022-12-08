ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A local court here on Thursday recorded statement of Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) deputy director finance in toshakhana case against PTI's chief Imran Khan.

District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the toshakhana case against former prime minister.

At the outset of hearing, ECP's Deputy Director Musadiq Anwar adopted the stance that his department had asked the PTI leader to submit the banking statements. The documents comprising 31 pages had been submitted in ECP's record, he added.

He further submitted the copies of Imran Khan's nomination papers comprising 59 pages to the court.

The counsel for Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha argued that his client wanted to become party in this case to this the court said that only one complainant would remain in this case.

However, the petitioner could become a witness in the case.

The court said that it would hear the arguments and view evidence of the prosecution on next hearing. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till December 12.