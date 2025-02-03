Court testifies eight witness in toshakhan-II case against Imran, Bushra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A special court on Monday has testified eight prosecution witness in toshakhan-II case against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

However, the defense concluded cross examination of seven witnesses before the trial court.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi where in Imran Khan and his wife were produced before the jail.

At the outset of hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer Qosain Mufti completed cross-examination against two witnesses including Muhammad Faheem and Umar Saddiq.

The court had recorded a total of eight witnesses out of which seven are cross examined by the defence lawyer. However, the defence would conduct cross-examination of eighth witness on next hearing.

The court later adjourned the case till February 8.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had filed the case which alleged that the accused illegally obtained a Bulgarian jewelry set from toshakhana causing huge loss to the national exchequer.