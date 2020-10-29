Court testifies more witnesses in Thatha Water Supply reference

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday testified three more prosecution witness in Thatha Water Supply scheme corruption reference against former president Asif Ai Zardari and others.

The court summoned two more witnesses including Zulifqar Ali and Nadeem Ahmed to record their statements on next hearing.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan hearing the reference on Thatha Water Supply scheme filed by National Accountability Court (NAB), accepted the requests of Asif Ali Zardari and Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed regarding exemption from hearing.

At the outset of hearing, the court first recorded the statement of witness Ali Raza and made the produced document as part of the case record.

However, the defense counsels objected over the documents and said that these were not prepared by the witness.

After this the second witness Tariq Majid stated while recording his statement that he had been serving as account officer at tharparkar municipal corporation.

He also presented the documents which was made as part of the case record.

After this, the hearing was adjourned till November 6.