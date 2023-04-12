Close
Court Testifies 'Nikah Khawan' Of Imran, Bushar Bibi Marriage

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday testified a witness and 'nikah khawan' Mufti Saeed Ahmed in a case with regard to the 'nikah' of former prime minister Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi.

Senior Civil Judge Nasaru Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Muhammad Hanif.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of witness Mufti Saeed who administered the 'nikah' of Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi. The witness said that he was 62 and a principal of seminary.

He said that he had been on good terms with Imran Khan and he was also a member of the Core Committee of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). He said that Imran Khan approached him on January 1, 2018 through phone call and asked him to administer his nikah with Bushra Bibi and he had to go Lahore for this purpose.

He said that he was taken to a house in Defence Housing Authority Lahore where a woman also introduced herself as the sister of Bushra Bibi. The witness said that on his query, the woman told that the 'nikah' of Bushra Bibi could done with Imran Khan as per sharia. On the assurance of the woman, he administered the 'nikah', Mufti Saeed said.

The witness revealed that Imran Khan contacted him again in February and told that the previous 'nikah' was not right as the 'idat' time of Bushra Bibi was not completed at that time and now he wanted the 'nikah' again. The statement of PTI chief was very surprising to him, he said, adding that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi did marriage despite knowing everything.

Mufti Saeed said that he had shared the details with complainant Muhammad Hanif who visited him on 4th Ramzan.

