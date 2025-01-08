Open Menu

Court Testifies One More Witness Against PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 10:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A special court on Wednesday testified the fifth witness in Toshakhan-II case against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case wherein the court recorded the statement of prosecution witness Talat Mehmood.

The court had testified a total of five witnesses in the said case while the cross examination against the three were also completed.

During hearing, the cross examination against the witness Banyamin couldn’t be completed.

PTI founder’s Salman Safdar requested the court to grant permission for cross examination on coming Friday.

However, prosecutor opposed the request and said that the lawyers of the accused are present in the court and can do the cross examination now.

The prosecution sought permission from the court to present two more witnesses for testimony on next hearing. The NAB officials Qaiser Mehmood and Shafqat were among the witnesses. The court, however, adjourned the case till January 10.

