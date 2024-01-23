Court Testifies Six More Witnesses Against PTI Founder In Cypher Case
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 09:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A special court on Tuesday testified six more witnesses against the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),
and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cypher case.
Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the cypher case in central jail Adiala.
The accused were produced before the court during the hearing. The court recorded the statements of six witnesses including the Pak ambassador to US Asad Majeed.
The court has recorded the statements of a total of 25 witnesses.
The further hearing of the case was adjourned till tomorrow.
The defence lawyer would conduct a cross-examination of the witnesses in the next hearing.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal investigation agency (FIA) had registered a case against former prime minister and others under the official secrets act for making the diplomatic document public.
