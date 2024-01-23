Open Menu

Court Testifies Six More Witnesses Against PTI Founder In Cypher Case

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 09:48 PM

Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI founder in cypher case

A special court on Tuesday testified six more witnesses against the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cypher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A special court on Tuesday testified six more witnesses against the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cypher case.

Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the cypher case in central jail Adiala.

The accused were produced before the court during the hearing. The court recorded the statements of six witnesses including the Pak ambassador to US Asad Majeed.

The court has recorded the statements of a total of 25 witnesses.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till tomorrow.

The defence lawyer would conduct a cross-examination of the witnesses in the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal investigation agency (FIA) had registered a case against former prime minister and others under the official secrets act for making the diplomatic document public.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jail Federal Investigation Agency Court

Recent Stories

AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 viol ..

AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 violators held

2 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PT ..

May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PTI founder in 7 cases

2 minutes ago
 Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gea ..

Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gear up for historic elections in ..

2 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in gene ..

Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in general election

2 minutes ago
 Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not ..

Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign

13 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in ..

Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in Raja Bazaar area

13 minutes ago
 Minister Jamal Shah shares plan of Second CPEC Cul ..

Minister Jamal Shah shares plan of Second CPEC Cultural Caravan with Ambassadors ..

11 minutes ago
 Hawkins inaugurates e-vehicles R&D center at LUMS

Hawkins inaugurates e-vehicles R&D center at LUMS

14 minutes ago
 Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 25

Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 25

14 minutes ago
 Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China ..

Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China go out

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan