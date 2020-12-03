Court testifies two witnesses in fake accounts references

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (IHC) on Thursday testified two prosecution witnesses in fake accounts references pertaining to mega money laundering and Pink Residency against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing in references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also accepted the one-day exemption requests of Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed.

During the course of proceeding, NAB witness and additional registrar Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan Muhammad Naeem appeared before the court along with the relevant record in mega money laundering reference.

The defense lawyers raised objections over documents produced by the witness. After this, the court summoned another witness Cristopher Steven for testimony on next hearing on December 10.

Meanwhile, the same court recorded the statement of NAB witness Zulifqar Gopang in Pink Residency reference and submitted documents to the court. The court then adjourned the case till December 10, wherein the defense would cross-examine the witness.