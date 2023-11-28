Open Menu

Court Testifies Two Witnesses In PTI Chairman's Marriage Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

A local court on Tuesday testified two witnesses in a case pertaining to the marriage of PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A local court on Tuesday testified two witnesses in a case pertaining to the marriage of PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi.

Civil Court Judge Qudratullah heard the case filed by Khawar Manika.

During the course of proceedings, witness Mufti Saeed, recording his statement, claimed that the PTI chairman had contacted him on January 1, 2018 to administer his ‘Nikah’ with Bushra Bibi in Lahore. He went to Defence Lahore for the purpose and inquired from Bushra Bibi’s sister that whether all the procedural formalities for the marriage had been completed, who answered in the affirmative.

After that he administered the ‘Nikah, of PTI chairman with Bushra Bibi, he added.

Mufti Saeed said that the PTI chairman again contacted him in February 2018 and told him that the previous ‘Nikah’ had taken during the ‘Iddat’ of Bushra Bibi, which was against Shariah and illegal.

It was told that the PTI chairman would get a high post if the ‘Nikah’ took place on first day of 2018., he added.

Mufti Saeed claimed that the second ‘Nikah’ ceremony took place in Banigala.

Aun Chaudhry, the second witness, said in his statement that he was the private secretary of the PTI chairman and used to look after his personal and political matters.

He claimed that the PTI chairman used to visit Bushra Bibi for spiritual peace and or her instructions divorced his wife Reham Khan.

He further claimed that in December 2017, the PTI chairman asked him to take Bushra Bibi to Lahore and make arrangements for his ‘Nikah’ with her. On January 1, 2018 he went to Lahore along with Zulfi Bokhari where Mufti Saeed administered the Nikah of PTI chairman with Bushra Bibi, he added.

He quoted the PTI chairman as saying that the ‘Nikah ceremony' would be held again after the completion of ‘Iddat’ period.

He claimed that Bushra Bibi had told him that her ‘Iddat’ period completed during February 14 to 18. The second Nikah’ ceremony was taken place in Banigala in February 2018, and its video recording also available, he added.

The case was then adjourned till December 2.

