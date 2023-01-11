UrduPoint.com

Court Testifies Two Witnesses In Sara Inam Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

A local court on Wednesday testified two witnesses in Sara Inam, a Canadian National, murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday testified two witnesses in Sara Inam, a Canadian National, murder case.

District and Session Judge Ata Rabbani heard the murder case and recorded the statements of lady constable and incharge crime scene.

Lady Constable Shakeela Kausar informed the court that she reached at the crime scene in morning 10:00am where the main accused Shahnawaz Amir was on the location.

The accused had confessed to kill his wife Sara Inam and keeping the dead body in bathroom tub.

She said that the accused himself took the police to the body of the victim.

He also told the police regarding the dumble which had blood spots, she said.

She said that the police had shifted the dead body the Poly Clinic Hospital through ambulance for postmortem. The witness said that she handed over the dress of Sara Inam to the investigation officer.

After this, the court also recorded the statement of crime scene in-charge Muhammad Ramiz and adjourned the case till January 18.

