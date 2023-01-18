UrduPoint.com

Court Testifies Two Witnesses In Sara Inam Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday testified two more witnesses in the murder case of Canadian national Sara Inam killed by her husband Shahnawaz Amir and adjourned the hearing till January 25.

The court continued hearing of the arguments and cross-examination of the witnesses during the hearing.

At the outset of the proceedings, medical expert Dr. Bushra said that there was an injury of around 12 centimeters on the forehead of the deceased. There were multiple injuries on the face, arms, hands, back and ear of the slain woman.

Dr. Bushara said that there were several fractures on the head of the victim. There was no poison or drugs found in the lungs and stomach of the deceased, she said adding that there was a difference of 12 to 24 hours between the murder and postmortem of the body.

Police Station's Muharar informed the court that the police had recovered a black dumbbell from the crime scene and there were blood spots in the bedroom of the farmhouse as well.

Witness Head-constable Muhammad Akhter said that the police had recovered five mobile phones and five passports from the crime scene. It also recovered Mercedes vehicle, airline tickets and foreign Currency from the venue of the crime.

He said that the accused Shahnawaz Amir had admitted that he had purchased the said vehicle through the money sent by Sara Inam.

The defence lawyer also conducted cross-examination of witness lady constable Shakeela Kausar during the hearing. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 25.

