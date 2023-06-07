Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam murder case

A trial court on Wednesday testified the two witnesses in murder case of a Canadian national Sara Inam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A trial court on Wednesday testified the two witnesses in murder case of a Canadian national Sara Inam.

Session Judge Ata Rabbani heard the murder case. The associate defence lawyer told the court that the senior counsel Basharratullah couldn't appear this day due engagements in other court.

The father of deceased Sara Inam adopted the stance that the defence lawyer had been using delay tactics in last seven hearings.

Recording his statement, Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said that they had recovered a total of seven mobile phones and one laptop from the crime scene.

He said that data had been collected from two mobiles sets of main accused Shahnawaz Amir including the chat between accused and victim, voice messages and pictures, he said.

He said that the conversation of the accused with his father also had been made as case record.

The paternal uncle of Sara Inam also recorded his statement on the occasion before the judge. After this, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till June 14.