Court Testifies Witness Against Abbasi In LNG Reference

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday recorded the statement of another witness against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others in LNG graft reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Abdullah Khaqan, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer requested the court to grant one-day exemption from hearing to Miftah Ismail as he was out of the city.

At this, the court recorded the statement of NAB witness Hasan Bhatti and made the documents produced by him as part of the case record.

The court summoned the witness again on next hearing and adjourned the reference till January 7.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on Pink Residency reference pertaining to fake accounts scam till January 5. The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Abdul Ghani Majeed, an accused in the case.

