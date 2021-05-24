UrduPoint.com
Court Testifies Witness Against Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:44 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday recorded the testimony of a prosecution witness in Narowal Sports City reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday recorded the testimony of a prosecution witness in Narowal Sports City reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and officials of Pakistan Sports board (PSB).

Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court along with his legal team.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of witness Mohsin Raza Jafri and ordered to make the documents produced by him as case record.

The court summoned another witness for testimony and adjourned the case tillJune 14.

It may be mentioned that the NAB had accused Ahsan Iqbal of misusing his powers as minister in the construction of sports city in Narowal to get political advantages and caused a loss to national kitty.

