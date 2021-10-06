UrduPoint.com

Court Testifies Witness Against Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday testified one more witness in Naroval sports City corruption reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Ahsan Iqbal, who was also ex-federal minister.

The court marked the attendance of accused and he was allowed to leave later. NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed was also in attendance.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of Waheed Zaman and later adjourned the case till October 19.

The reference had alleged the former minister for misusing his powers to release funds for a provincial project to get a political advantage.

