Court Testifies Witness Against Former PM Abbasi In LNG Reference

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:21 PM

Court testifies witness against former PM Abbasi in LNG reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday testified a prosecution witness in the liquified natural gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Abbasi and other accused appeared before court.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of NAB witness Hassan Bhatti, an petroleum ministry official.

On the occasion, the defense counsel objected over the statement and said NAB prosecutor was trying to influence the witness.

The prosecutor said the witness wanted to present the relevant record and he did not know to bring it in the court record.

The witness presented the record pertaining to a letter from the former Pakistan State Oil Managing Director Imranul Haq to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi dated July 13, 2013, list of participants of meeting for LNG import, correspondence with American non governmental organization and consultant and other documents.

The court made the documents as part of the case record and adjourned the case till December 22.

Earlier, the court allowed Abbasi to leave the court after marking the attendance.

Meanwhile, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali granted more time to defence lawyer till January 4, for arguments on acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Reshma and Gulf Rental Power references.

