Court testifies witness against Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday recorded the statement of an other prosecution witness in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others appeared before court along with his legal team.

The court testified the NAB witness and chief engineer Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Farhan Umer and instructed him to appear again on next hearing for cross examination by the defence lawyer.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till September 1. The NAB had also named Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi in the reference.