Court Testifies Witness Against Shahid Khaqan

Published February 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Court testifies witness against Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday testified a witness in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and adjourned further hearing till March 1.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other co-accused appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the defence counsel Qasim Abbasi conducted cross examination of witness Asim Tarimzi after this the court recorded the statement of prosecution witness Nasir Bashir.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 1.

