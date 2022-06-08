Court testifies witness against Zardari, Gilani in toshakhana reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday testified another witness in toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday testified another witness in toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and witness additional commissioner FBR Karachi Mirza Nasir appeared before the court.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari on his lawyer's request. The court recorded the statement of Mirza Nasir and adjourned the case till June 29.