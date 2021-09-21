Court testifies witness in LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 28, after testifying one more witness against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 28, after testifying one more witness against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other co-accused appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the court inquired about the Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi. The associate lawyer informed the court that Mr. Abbasi was busy in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The court instructed to call Barrister Qasim so that he could cross examine the witness. After this, the court recorded the statement of Project Director SECP Asim Ali Trimzi.

Later, Miftah Ismail's counsel conducted cross examination with witness Muhammad Farhan after this the hearing was adjourned till next date.