Court testifies witness in Lok Virsa corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday testified a prosecution witness in Lok Virsa corruption reference against Pakistan People Party (PPP) Senator Robina Khalid and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the PPP senator and other accused.

NAB witnesses Fouzia Saeed and Sadiq Shah also appeared before the court.

The judge recorded the statement of witness Sadiq Shah while directed Fouzia Saeed to appear again on the next hearing along with the relevant record.

The defense counsel would also conduct cross-examination of witness Sadiq Shah on the next hearing on September 18.