Court testifies witness in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A lower court in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned hearing in Noor Mukadam murder case till November 10, after testifying a witness.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani recorded the statements of prosecution witness wherein the cross examination by the defence lawyer also continued on this day hearing.

The court testified the witness and crime scene sketch artist Aamer Shehzad at the outset of hearing.

On the query of the lawyer Akram Qureshi, the witness said he had prepared the sketch himself on the crime scene. He said he had also written the length and width of gallery and corridor.

Accused Zahir Jaffar's lawyer couldn't cross examined the witness Aamer Sahahzad this day. However, the other defence lawyers concluded the cross examination.

On the occasion, accused Zahir Jaffar used derogatory words inside the courtroom at this the judge expressed displeasure and instructed the police to take him outside as he was committing drama.

After this, the court recorded the statements of ASI Riaz and constable Farasat Faheem, who were also cross examined by the defence lawyers.

The court summoned other witnesses on November 10, and adjourned the hearing.