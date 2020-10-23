Court testifies witness in Pink Residency reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday testified a prosecution witness in Pink Residency reference connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday testified a prosecution witness in Pink Residency reference connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the court completed testimony and cross-examining of first NAB witness Zainul Abideen. After this, the second witness Asif Sarki appeared before judge to record his statement.

The defense lawyer Arshad Tabraiz requested the court to record the statement of second witness on next hearing due to shortage of time.

The court asked the witness to come again on next hearing along with relevant documents and adjourned the case till November 2.