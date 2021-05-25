UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Testifies Witness In Reference Against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Court testifies witness in reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday testified another witness against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others in LNG corruption reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan, ex-advisor on finance Miftah Ismail. The court marked the attendance of accused persons.

At the outset of hearing, the court started recording the statement of assistant economic advisor and NAB witness Allah Nawaz. The defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah raised objections over the documents produced by the witness during testimony.

Another defence counsel Tanveer Iqbal conducted cross examination with the witness after his statement.

After this Barrister Zafarullah cross examined director ministry of water and power Abdul Rashid Jokheo.

Jokheo stated that GIDC law was prepared three times and once it was amended. He said that high power board headed by finance minister used to view the projects of GIDC. The board was also comprising of deputy chairman planning, minister of petroleum and secretary finance.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till June 1.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the physical remand of accused Ghulam Sarwar in Sindh tractor scheme case. The NAB produced the accused before court and requested for more physical remand for further investigation. The court granted further seven day remand of the accused.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Water Rashid Same June Court

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

3 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

17 minutes ago

Austrian Airlines Suspends Flights Over Belarus Fo ..

3 minutes ago

Bernal could skip Olympics due to back pain

4 minutes ago

Thai King Gives Cabinet Go-Ahead to Borrow Up To $ ..

4 minutes ago

Around 266,077 people get COVID-19 jabs in distric ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.