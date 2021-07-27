UrduPoint.com
Court Testifies Witness In Reference Against Sardar Mehtab

Court testifies witness in reference against Sardar Mehtab

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday recorded the statement of a prosecution witness in a reference against former Advisor for Aviation and PML-N leader Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday recorded the statement of a prosecution witness in a reference against former Advisor for Aviation and PML-N leader Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to illegal appointment in Pakistan International Airline (PIA). The two witness including Irfan Afzal Khan and Jameel Ahmed appeared before the court.

The court recorded the statement of Irfan Afzal and deferred the testimony of other witness till August 25.

The court instructed the witness to bring relevant record on next date.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned the hearing on a reference against former Secretary Law Arshad Farooq Faheem and others due to the absence of defence lawyer. The accused were alleged of causing a loss worth Rs 1683.69 millions to the national kitty through illegal increase in prices of medicine.

