Court Testifies Witness In Toshakhana Reference

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday testified a prosecution witness, a deputy secretary of cabinet division in toshakhana graft reference filed against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on toshakhana vehicles reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During hearing, the court recorded the statement of witness Muhammad Ahad and made the record produced by him as part of the case documents.

The court adjourned hearing till December 16, wherein the defense lawyer would conduct cross examining with the witness.

