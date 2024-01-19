Court testifies witness in toshakhana reference against ex-chairman PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) An Accountability Court on Friday testified one more witness in toshakhana reference against the founder chairman of PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference lodged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the proceeding, the court recorded the statement of prosecution witness Assistant Commissioner Abdullah. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.