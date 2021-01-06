Court testifies witnesses in toshakhana reference against Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday testified two more prosecution witness in Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till January 31.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Yousaf Raza Gilani and NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the associate defence lawyer informed the court that the senior lawyer Farouk H.

Naek couldn't appear for cross examination with the witness due to engagements in Supreme Court.

After this, the court recorded the statement of witness Zulifqar Gopang and Naveed Malik, and allowed former prime minister Gilani to leave after marking attendance.

The witness told the court that he appeared before NAB investigation officer on August 26, 2019 and shared information pertaining to the accounts of Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.

After completion of the testimony, the court summoned the witnesses again on January 13, for cross examination by the defence side.