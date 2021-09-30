Court testify witness against Gilani, Zardari in Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday recorded the statement of a witness in Toshakhana vehicles reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 11, after testifying deputy commission inland revenue Jamshed Sheikh.

AC-III Judge resumed hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP). The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gilani at their lawyers' request.

The court also sought comments from NAB on acquittal plea of PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Zardari in above reference on next date of hearing.

The ex-president had stated that there were no solid proofs with the anti graft body against him and prayed the court to acquit him from the charges.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB reference states that former president Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had obtained cars from the Toshakhana by paying 15 percent of the price of the cars during the regime of PPP. The bureau further alleged that former premier Gilani allotted the cars illegally to Mr. Zardari and Mr. Sharif.

The court had already declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as absconder in the reference due to continuous disappearance.