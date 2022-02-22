UrduPoint.com

Court To Announce Verdict In Noor Mukadam Murder Case On Feb 24

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Atta Rabbani on Tuesday reserved its verdict in Noor Mukadam murder case after hearing arguments from all the parties.

The reserved verdict will be announced on February 24.

During hearing, all the parties including complainant Shaukat Mukadam's lawyers Advocate Nisar Asghar and Advocate Shah Khawar, Prosecutor Rana Hasan Abbas, Asmat Adamjee's counsel Advocate Asad Jamal, Zakir Jaffer's lawyer Advocate Basharat Ullah, and main accused Zahir Jaffer's lawyer Advocate Sheharyar Nawaz concluded their arguments.

Shaukat's lawyer said the defence created a whole new story by claiming that Noor and Zahir were in a living relationship, and that Noor was murdered by someone among the participants of a so-called drug party.

He further clarified that no such party ever held at Zahir's house.

He requested the court to order sentence of severe punishment for the accused as there were solid evidences against them in the shape of DVR, CDR, forensics and DNA.

After the hearing, Shaukat Mukadam talked to media and expressed his satisfaction with the investigation and trial.

The court conducted a fair and transparent trial, said Shaukat, adding that, he sought maximum punishment for all the accused for taking Noor's life, who was a good girl and was not involved in anything wrong.

