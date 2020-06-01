UrduPoint.com
Court To Announce Verdict On June 25, On Ashraf's Acquittal Pleas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:24 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday fixed June 25, a date to announce judgment in acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in rental power corruption references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday fixed June 25, a date to announce judgment in acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in rental power corruption references.

AC-1 Judge Muhammad Bashir postponed the verdict, which was fixed yesterday for announcement in the corruption case.

Ashraf had filed acquittal pleas under amendments in National Accountability Bureau Ordinance.

He pleaded that the NAB had failed to prove any corruption or kickbacks in power projects and requested the court to acquit him in these references.

