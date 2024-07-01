Open Menu

Court To Conduct Daily Hearings Of PTI Founder, Others After July 8

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 09:54 PM

The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday Announced that the court will hear the cases against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and others filed in the Sangjhani and I-9 police stations on daily basis after July 8

The Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra has also sought a written response from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding a video link appearance of the founder of PTI.

Hearing the case, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued arrest warrants for Chief Minister Khybar Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, former MPA Umar Tanveer Butt, Haider Bin Masood, and Raja Majid Hussain due to their absence.

While, Ali Nawaz Awan, Wasiq Qayyum, Amir Kayani, and others appeared before the court. Meanwhile, KP CM and Amir Mughal pleaded the court for exemption from attendance. Judge Sipra rejected these requests, stating that being out of town was not a valid reason for non-appearance. Lawyers assured the court that all accused would be present at the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till July 8.

More Stories From Pakistan