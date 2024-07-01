Court To Conduct Daily Hearings Of PTI Founder, Others After July 8
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 09:54 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday Announced that the court will hear the cases against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and others filed in the Sangjhani and I-9 police stations on daily basis after July 8
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday Announced that the court will hear the cases against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and others filed in the Sangjhani and I-9 police stations on daily basis after July 8.
The Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra has also sought a written response from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding a video link appearance of the founder of PTI.
Hearing the case, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued arrest warrants for Chief Minister Khybar Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, former MPA Umar Tanveer Butt, Haider Bin Masood, and Raja Majid Hussain due to their absence.
While, Ali Nawaz Awan, Wasiq Qayyum, Amir Kayani, and others appeared before the court. Meanwhile, KP CM and Amir Mughal pleaded the court for exemption from attendance. Judge Sipra rejected these requests, stating that being out of town was not a valid reason for non-appearance. Lawyers assured the court that all accused would be present at the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till July 8.
Recent Stories
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days of immense hardwork
Mauritania president re-elected in stable outlier in turbulent region
Global stocks rally, euro climbs, tracking French election
Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean island of Carriacou
Norway blocks unique real estate sale in Arctic Svalbard
Pak ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavillion in Paris
Blinken sees NATO support regardless of far-right gains in Europe
Hungary takes on EU presidency after clashes with Brussels
PMD forecast vigorous monsoon activity in upper and central parts of country thi ..
Alcaraz up and running on 'beautiful' Wimbledon Centre Court
GDA cancels lease agreement of Dadi Jawari Park, KIU Hanging Park
Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days of immense hardwork2 minutes ago
-
Pak ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavillion in Paris8 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast vigorous monsoon activity in upper and central parts of country this week18 minutes ago
-
GDA cancels lease agreement of Dadi Jawari Park, KIU Hanging Park24 minutes ago
-
Rota virus claims 600,000 lives annually worldwide :Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh30 minutes ago
-
PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody3 hours ago
-
PM to undertake a two-day official visit to Tajikistan from Tuesday1 hour ago
-
Secretary KA&GB chairs high level meeting regarding August 5 events1 hour ago
-
Law & order to be maintained on priority during Muharram: DC1 hour ago
-
CM reaches WASA camp, reviews water drainage1 hour ago
-
Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed3 hours ago