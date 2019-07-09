Court to conduct inquiry of secret audio, video shown by Maryam Safdar: Naeem

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq Monday said the court would conduct inquiry of leaked audio and video that which was showed by PML-N vice-president Maryam Safdar.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always criticized the verdict of the courts if came against them.

The special assistant said Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were not accepting Maryam Nawaz as a supreme leader of the party while Nawaz Sharif did not want to see Shehbaz Sharif in the politics.

He said leadership of both Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were involved in massive corruption as their big wings Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were confining in jail on corruption charges. In the past, both PPP and PML-N had toppled the governments of each other on corruption scandals, he added.

Terming both political parties a champion of corruption, he said that PPP and PML-N introduced corruption politics and atmosphere in the country.

He urged Ishaq Dar to come back to country and face the cases registered against him.

Naeem-ul-Haq said the opposition parties should hold the protest under the parameters of law, action would be taken against violators and creator of violence.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched a number of welfare projects to move the country on path of development and prosperity.

When PTI government came into power, he said the country was confronting huge loans and every institution was made redundant and unprofitable but we had revamped the national institutions and boost the economy. It was top priority of the incumbent government to reduce poverty, alleviate inflation, eliminate illiteracy, outrage, and hypocrisy from the society, he stated.