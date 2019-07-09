UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court To Conduct Inquiry Of Secret Audio, Video Shown By Maryam Safdar: Naeem

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Court to conduct inquiry of secret audio, video shown by Maryam Safdar: Naeem

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq Monday said the court would conduct inquiry of leaked audio and video that which was showed by PML-N vice-president Maryam Safdar.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always criticized the verdict of the courts if came against them.

The special assistant said Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were not accepting Maryam Nawaz as a supreme leader of the party while Nawaz Sharif did not want to see Shehbaz Sharif in the politics.

He said leadership of both Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were involved in massive corruption as their big wings Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were confining in jail on corruption charges. In the past, both PPP and PML-N had toppled the governments of each other on corruption scandals, he added.

Terming both political parties a champion of corruption, he said that PPP and PML-N introduced corruption politics and atmosphere in the country.

He urged Ishaq Dar to come back to country and face the cases registered against him.

Naeem-ul-Haq said the opposition parties should hold the protest under the parameters of law, action would be taken against violators and creator of violence.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched a number of welfare projects to move the country on path of development and prosperity.

When PTI government came into power, he said the country was confronting huge loans and every institution was made redundant and unprofitable but we had revamped the national institutions and boost the economy. It was top priority of the incumbent government to reduce poverty, alleviate inflation, eliminate illiteracy, outrage, and hypocrisy from the society, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Ishaq Dar Muslim From Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Chief Urges Iran to Comply With Nuclear Deal Af ..

2 minutes ago

UN renews call for establishment of commission of ..

2 minutes ago

Protection of fundamental right of minorities govt ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Calls Not to Give in to Emotions After Iran ..

2 minutes ago

Issues of under invoicing, smuggling, Afghan Trans ..

2 minutes ago

1 killed, 16 injured as bus overturns in Faisalaba ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.