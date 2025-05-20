Court To Decide Fate Of PTI Founder: Aqeel Malik
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that court will decide the fate of Pakistan
Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder on the basis of evidence.
The government could not take any decision regarding the release of PTI founder from jail, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Commenting on promotion of COAS, he said promoting General Asim Munir to rank of Field Marshal is the honor for entire nation.
The valiant Armed Forces had won the war against India and all the credit went to the Armed Forces for adopting best strategy during the war with enemy, he said.
