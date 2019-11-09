UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court To Decide Matter Of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said the court would decide the matter of Maryam Nawaz if she apply to go to abroad to look after her father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said the court would decide the matter of Maryam Nawaz if she apply to go to abroad to look after her father.

Talking to a private news channel, he said she was responsible for the present condition of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had importance in the politics of PML-N but not his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, he added.

He said neither Prime Minister Imran Khan would resign nor the parliament would be dissolved due to Azadi march or sit-in of Jamiat Ulmai-e-Isalm Fazl (JUI-F).

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that strong cases were registered against Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz and Syed Khursheed Shah in the courts.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Syed Khursheed Shah Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament March Court

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

6 minutes ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

6 minutes ago

President felicitates Asif on winning second world ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Calls For Balance Between Use of Artificial ..

6 minutes ago

Awareness vital to avoid effects of smog: Deputy C ..

22 minutes ago

'Seerat Conference' held at Zila council hall

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.