Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said the court would decide the matter of Maryam Nawaz if she apply to go to abroad to look after her father.

Talking to a private news channel, he said she was responsible for the present condition of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had importance in the politics of PML-N but not his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, he added.

He said neither Prime Minister Imran Khan would resign nor the parliament would be dissolved due to Azadi march or sit-in of Jamiat Ulmai-e-Isalm Fazl (JUI-F).

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that strong cases were registered against Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz and Syed Khursheed Shah in the courts.