UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court To Declare Accused Proclaimed Offender

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:27 PM

Court to declare accused proclaimed offender

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday ordered to initiate the process to declare accused Younus Kodwavi as proclaimed offender due to his continuous disappearing from fake accounts case hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday ordered to initiate the process to declare accused Younus Kodwavi as proclaimed offender due to his continuous disappearing from fake accounts case hearing.

Judge Arshad Malik heard the reference related to illegal allotments of plots fixed for libraries and temple.

The court had ordered to place a summon notice outside the court room. If the accused did not appear before court within one month, he would be declared proclaimed offender.

It may be mentioned here that Younus Kodwavi was reportedly a close aide offormer president Asif Ali Zardari.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Temple May From Court

Recent Stories

Busy National Cricket Academy Programme 2019-2020 ..

7 minutes ago

US Deputy Secretary Discusses Security With S. Kor ..

2 minutes ago

Xi-Imran regular meetings fully reflective of high ..

2 minutes ago

US Likely to Follow Through on Threat to Cancel F- ..

2 minutes ago

Grad Show at NUST displays innovative architecture ..

11 minutes ago

Assange Refutes All Accusations, Protests Against ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.