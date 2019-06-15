Court to declare accused proclaimed offender

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday ordered to initiate the process to declare accused Younus Kodwavi as proclaimed offender due to his continuous disappearing from fake accounts case hearing.

Judge Arshad Malik heard the reference related to illegal allotments of plots fixed for libraries and temple.

The court had ordered to place a summon notice outside the court room. If the accused did not appear before court within one month, he would be declared proclaimed offender.

It may be mentioned here that Younus Kodwavi was reportedly a close aide offormer president Asif Ali Zardari.