UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court To Hear Pink Residency Reference On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:50 PM

Court to hear Pink Residency reference on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) would hear Pink Residency graft reference on Monday wherein two more witnesses have been summoned for testimony.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan would hear the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During last hearing, the defence lawyers had conducted cross examination with the prosecution witness Shatrugan.

After this, the court summoned two more witnesses including Mushtaq Ali and Waheed Akhter to record their statements.

The reference had alleged that the accused persons had illegally regularised two plots of 23 acres and seven acres, causing a loss of Rs4 billion to the national exchequer.

The court had indicted a total of 17 accused in this reference including Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group of Companies' head Khawaja Anwar Majeed.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Lawyers Billion Court

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

2 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

2 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

3 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

3 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.