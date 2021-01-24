Court to hear Pink Residency reference on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) would hear Pink Residency graft reference on Monday wherein two more witnesses have been summoned for testimony.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan would hear the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During last hearing, the defence lawyers had conducted cross examination with the prosecution witness Shatrugan.

After this, the court summoned two more witnesses including Mushtaq Ali and Waheed Akhter to record their statements.

The reference had alleged that the accused persons had illegally regularised two plots of 23 acres and seven acres, causing a loss of Rs4 billion to the national exchequer.

The court had indicted a total of 17 accused in this reference including Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group of Companies' head Khawaja Anwar Majeed.