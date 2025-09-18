Court To Hear Toshakhana-II Case On Sep 22
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A special court will hear Toshakhana-II case against PTI founder in central jail Adiala Rawalpindi on
September 22.
Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand will hear the Toshakhana II case.
The PTI founder’s lawyers have been informed of the upcoming hearing date.
The court ordered the proceedings to be held in the jail itself so that the hearing of the case can be completed
under special administrative arrangements.
