Court To Indict Accused On June 24, In Judge Video Scandal Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:17 PM

Court to indict accused on June 24, in judge video scandal case

An Anti Cyber Crime Court Thursday summoned all accused for indictment on June 24, in a case pertaining to video scandal of former judge accountability court Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :An Anti Cyber Crime Court Thursday summoned all accused for indictment on June 24, in a case pertaining to video scandal of former judge accountability court Arshad Malik.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case pertaining to the above matter.

The main accused Mian Tariq Mehmood, Nadir Khan and Hamza Arif appeared before the court. However, the court granted one-day exemption from hearing to co-accused Raza Khan.

The court instructed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing so that an indictment procedure could be accomplished.

It may be mentioned here that the above persons were named in the case for blackmailing the former judge through fabricating his controversial videos.

