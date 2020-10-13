UrduPoint.com
Court To Indict Accused On Nov 2, In Illegal Plots' Allotment Case

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share copies of reference to the accused in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of welfare plots in Karachi.

The court also directed the accused people to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing and adjourned the case till November 2.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on illegal plots' allotment case against Abdul Ghani Majeed, former administrator Karachi Hussain Syed and others connected with the fake accounts scam.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed NAB to share copies of the reference and fixed next date to indict the accused in this case.

The named people were accused of allotting plot of a mandir and library illegally.

