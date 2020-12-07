Court to indict Ahsan Iqbal on Dec 22, in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed the indictment of former minister for inter provincial coordination and PML-N's stalwart Ahsan Iqbal till December 22, in Narowal sports City Complex corruption reference.

AC-II Judge Asghar Ali conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Ahsan Iqbal and other co-accused who appeared before the court.

Ahsan Iqbal's lawyer Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and the NAB prosecutor could not appear before the court due to some other engagements.

The judge remarked that prosecutors were not present, whether the court should wait for them so that the indictment could be done to this the defense lawyers requested the court to postpone it for a later date.

The court summoned all five accused including Ahsan Iqbal on December 22 for indictment and adjourned the hearing till date.

It may be mentioned here that Ahsan Iqbal was accused of misusing his powers as minister for allocating 90% of ministry's funds for a provincial project to get political advantage.