Court to indict Ahsan Iqbal on Dec 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday fixed December 7, a date to indict former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal and others in Naroval sports City Complex reference.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide the copies of the reference to the accused so that indictment process could be initiated.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing into the graft reference filed by NAB against PML-N's stalwart. Accused including Ahsan Iqbal, ex-director general Sports board Akhter Nawaz Ganjera, private contract Muhammad Ahmed, official of ministry of planning and development Asif Sheikh and Sarfraz Rasool appeared before the court.

The court also directed the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing for indictment and adjourned hearing into the matter.