UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court To Indict Ahsan Iqbal On Dec 7

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Court to indict Ahsan Iqbal on Dec 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday fixed December 7, a date to indict former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal and others in Naroval sports City Complex reference.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide the copies of the reference to the accused so that indictment process could be initiated.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing into the graft reference filed by NAB against PML-N's stalwart. Accused including Ahsan Iqbal, ex-director general Sports board Akhter Nawaz Ganjera, private contract Muhammad Ahmed, official of ministry of planning and development Asif Sheikh and Sarfraz Rasool appeared before the court.

The court also directed the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing for indictment and adjourned hearing into the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz December Court

Recent Stories

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

8 minutes ago

Asian Chess Federation marks 30th Anniversary

11 minutes ago

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

24 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude t ..

26 minutes ago

PDM committed to follow COVID 19 SOPs : Rana Sanal ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.