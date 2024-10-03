Open Menu

Court To Indict Azam Swati On Oct 26

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM

A special court on Thursday summoned PTI leader Azam Swati on October 26, for indictment in a case registered under Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA)

Special Court’s Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case against former minister Swati pertaining to the controversial tweet.

The accused appeared before the court along with his lawyer.

During hearing, the copies of challan filed by FIA were distributed between the accused. The court fixed October 26, a date to frame charges against Azam Khan Swati and instructed him to ensure his attendance.

