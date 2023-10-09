Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher case

A lower court here on Monday fixed October 17, a date to indict chairman PTI and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case registered under Official Secrets Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A lower court here on Monday fixed October 17, a date to indict chairman PTI and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case registered under Official Secrets Act.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi.

At the outset of hearing, the investigation officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted case challan to the court.

The court ordered to distribute the copies of the challan with the respondents and fixed October 17, a date to frame charges against the accused.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had registered a case against PTI Chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi under the official secret act.