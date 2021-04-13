Court to indict ex-ambassador to Bulgaria in corruption reference

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday fixed April 28, a date to indict all accused in a reference pertaining to embezzlement in funds of Embassy of Pakistan in Bulgaria.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former ambassador to Bulgaria A.S Babar Hashmi, accountabt Tufail Qazi and others. The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next hearing for the indictment process and also instructed them to file surety bonds worth Rs0.

5 millions each.

The NAB had alleged in its reference that the former ambassador and accountant for allegedly misappropriating the funds during 2016 to 2018 and had been bringing the embassy's funds in personal use. The accused even didn't submit any receipt to chief accountant officer after withdrawing the funds.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had itself sent the matter to NAB for investigation as the corruption scandal surfaced after the appointment of new ambassador there.