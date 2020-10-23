Court to indict ex-chairman CDA Lashari on Nov 3

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday fixed November 3, another date to indict former Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Kamran Lashari and others in a reference pertaining to illegal award of diplomatic enclave contracts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday fixed November 3, another date to indict former Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Kamran Lashari and others in a reference pertaining to illegal award of diplomatic enclave contracts.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on a corruption reference against former officials of CDA.

Karmran Lashari, Sarwar Sindho, Kamran Qureshi and other accused appeared before the court.

However, former director general CDA Mazhar Hussain did not attend the proceeding.

The court did not framed charges against the accused due to absence of one accused from proceeding and fixed a new date for it.

The defense lawyer submitted medical reports of the accused and requested for one-day exemption from hearing.

The court also sought the details of reference from National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Usman Mirza till next date of hearing and adjourned the case.